Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha today, traffic restrictions imposed on these routes

Bhubaneswar: Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar on Friday (March 6) to attend several official programmes in the state.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister will attend the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali as the chief guest and address the gathering. Later, he will travel to Paradip where he is scheduled to inaugurate a Sulphuric Acid Plant at 1:45 PM.

After completing the Paradip programme, Shah will return to Bhubaneswar and lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and inaugurate its temporary campus. The Government of Odisha has allotted 40 acres of land for the project.

He will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), inaugurate an exhibition on the new criminal laws, flag off a mobile forensic van, and virtually inaugurate several new police station buildings. On the occasion, MoUs will also be signed between Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and Rashtriya Raksha University.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Home Minister’s visit.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on March 6 (Friday):

8:45 AM to 10:35 AM: Jaydev Vihar Square – XIMB Square – Nalco Square – Damana Square – Patia Square – KIIT Square – Nandankanan Square – Baranga Golei (right turn) – Puri Canal (left turn) – Godisahi Canal Chhak (left turn) – CISF KRTC, Mundali.

3:30 PM to 5:00 PM: Biju Patnaik International Airport Square – Capital Hospital Square – AG Square – PMG Square – Rabindra Mandap Square -Housing Board Square – right turn – Ram Mandir Square.

5:30 PM to 7:00 PM: Ram Mandir Square-Housing Board Square -left turn -Rabindra Mandap Square-PMG Square-AG Square-Hospital Square Airport Square.

Police clarified that traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency vehicles such as fire services and ambulances.

The Commissionerate Police has urged commuters and residents to avoid the affected routes, use alternate roads wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. Authorities also appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow instructions to ensure smooth traffic regulation during the event.