Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on two-day tour

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on Thursday for a two-day visit, during which he will attend several official programmes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

According to the schedule, Amit Shah will reach Bhubaneswar today evening. On Friday, he will travel to Mundali in Cuttack to attend the foundation day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Kharavela Regional Training Centre of CISF at Mundali plays a significant role in strengthening national security and training personnel.

After the Cuttack programme, the Union Home Minister will return to Bhubaneswar and attend an event at Info-valley where he will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

He will also inaugurate the e-Transit campus aimed at strengthening forensic education and investigation processes. In addition, Shah will inaugurate the sulphuric acid plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) at the Paradip unit.

Later, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate an exhibition at IDCO Ground to create public awareness about the new criminal laws. He is also scheduled to participate in the ‘White Revolution 2.0’ programme focusing on boosting dairy production through cooperative services, empowering youth, and supporting farmers.

After completing his engagements, Amit Shah will return to New Delhi aboard a BSF aircraft.