Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurates Liver Transplant Unit & Robotic Surgery System at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark development transforming the healthcare landscape of Odisha and Eastern India, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully established a comprehensive Liver Transplant Programme and commissioned a state-of-the-art Surgical Robotic System.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, virtually inaugurated the Liver Transplant Unit and formally launched the Advanced Robotic Surgery System at the Institute, today. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava were also present at the occasion.

Inaugurating the facilities, Nadda stated that “it is a momentous and historic occasion, marking a proud milestone in the journey of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, which has rapidly developed into a centre of excellence in tertiary healthcare, pioneering medical research and delivering high-quality academic programmes.”

He further stated that “these additions would significantly strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and elevate the quality of healthcare delivery, enabling access to advanced, world-class, life-saving treatments for patients across Odisha and neighbouring states.”

Congratulating the entire team of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the Minister noted that while the Institute has already been successfully performing kidney and bone marrow transplants, the commencement of the Liver Transplant Programme marks an important new chapter and a major milestone in strengthening advanced tertiary healthcare services in the region.

Highlighting the national priority attached to organ donation, Nadda recalled the Prime Minister’s call to sensitize citizens and transform organ donation into a mass movement. He stated that the launch of the liver transplant facility immediately after this national appeal reflects the Institute’s commitment to aligning its efforts with the vision and direction of the Prime Minister, and represents a significant step forward in advancing the noble cause of organ donation.

Underlining the significance of the initiative, Nadda said, “The liver transplant facility will bring advanced treatment for end-stage liver disease within the reach of patients in Odisha and Eastern India, including those from West Bengal, Assam, and other neighbouring states, while enabling economically weaker and disadvantaged patients to undergo transplantation and comprehensive follow-up care without financial hardship, thereby sparing them the burden of long-distance travel and representing a major milestone in strengthening public healthcare delivery.”

The Minister further noted that the Institute has established a state-of-the-art Liver Transplant Operation Theatre and a highly advanced Intensive Care Unit equipped with modern medical technology, along with a dedicated Liver Transplant Specialty Clinic for structured post-transplant follow-up and continuity of care. He stated that the comprehensive ecosystem developed for liver transplantation ensures seamless treatment, recovery, and long-term monitoring. As a promising beginning, two successful liver transplants have already been performed, with both patients recovering well and leading normal lives, reflecting the growing clinical capabilities of the Institute.

Highlighting the collective effort behind this achievement, Nadda stated that it is the result of the tireless dedication and perseverance of the surgical gastroenterologists, clinicians, nurses, technicians, and support staff, whose coordinated teamwork made the successful conduct of these complex procedures possible. He congratulated the entire medical and non-medical workforce for their unwavering commitment and professionalism.

Referring to the commissioning of the Surgical Robotic System, the Minister said that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become the first Government Medical Institution in Odisha to operationalize a comprehensive robotic surgery programme, marking a significant leap in public sector healthcare innovation. He stated that the robotic platform will enable delivery of affordable, technology-driven, and minimally invasive surgical care, setting a new benchmark for public healthcare systems.

Nadda further added that the robotic surgery programme will initially cover Urology, Gynaecology, Paediatric Surgery, and other specialties, and will improve surgical precision, reduce blood loss, shorten hospital stays, promote faster recovery, and minimize the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced procedures. He noted that the installation of the robotic system reflects a broader vision to integrate advanced medical technologies into public healthcare and democratize access to high-end surgical care.

Concluding his address, Nadda expressed confidence in the Institute’s future trajectory and called upon all faculty and staff to continue their dedicated service, uphold the highest standards of patient-centric, compassionate, and quality healthcare, and sustain the momentum of excellence built over the past decade. He once again congratulated the entire team for this historic achievement and wished them continued success.

Dr. Anita Saxena, President, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Ankita Mishra Bundela, Joint Secretary, MoHFW and senior officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar expressed heartfelt thanks to Union Health Minister, Secretary and his team for providing all support to make it a grand success. Dr. Biswas felicitated the two donors on the occasion.

