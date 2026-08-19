Union Cabinet approves four multitracking Railway projects covering four states including Odisha

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New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has approved four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs 9,450 crore approximately.

The four projects will be implemented in four states of Odisha. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the other three districts where the multi-tracking Railway projects will be carried out.

The four projects include:

Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th Line – 173 km (West Bengal and Odisha)

Bhadrak-Haridaspur 4th Line – 75 km (Odisha)

Gummidipundi-Gudur 3rd and 4th Line – 90 km (Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu)

Kataka-Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th Line – 72 km (Odisha)

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities.

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The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

The four projects covering eight districts across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 6,448 villages, which are having a population of about 60 lakhs.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, Maa Bhadrakali temple, Maa Dhamarai temple, Panchalingeswar Temple, Talsari–Udaypur and Chandipur Beach, Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Lord Veeraraghava Perumal Temple, Gada Kujanga Jagannath Temple, Sarala Temple, Dhabaleswar Temple, Lalitgiri (a Buddhist site), etc.

The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, cement, iron and steel, container, automobile, food grains, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 76 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (~13 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (~65 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 2.60 crore trees.

Also Read: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi To Hear Public Grievances On August 24