Union Cabinet approves 3rd and 4th rail line of Kataka-Paradeep

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New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has approved four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs 9,450 crore approximately. This includes the 3rd and 4th rail line of Kataka-Paradeep, informed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

As informed by the Union Minister, the Cabinet approved the Proposal for construction of 3rd and 4th rail line between Kataka–Paradeep (Badabandha) section (72 km) under the Umbrella work of Doubling.

Project section connects Paradip port with Howrah – Chennai High Density Network (HDN) route at Cuttack. Besides, it connects Paradip port to key hinterland areas of Odisha including Kalinganagar (major steel cluster), Keonjhar (Iron ore mines) and Talcher (coal fields).

The 3rd and 4th line of Kataka-Paradeep project, which is a total length of 72 Km, will be implemented with a cost of Rs 2,286 Cr with a duration of four years.

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The 3rd and 4th line of Kataka-Paradeep project that covers Kataka and Jagatsinghpur districts will have 1 viaduct, 8 major bridges, 219 minor bridges and 12 ROB/RUBs.

The project will have the following benefits:

Important route for import of raw materials for steel plants located in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and Coal for RSR (Rail-Sea-Rail) movement.

Will be important for moving domestic and EXIM cargo between Paradip Port, Paradeep Phosphate Ltd, IFFCO, the Paradeep refinery and hinterland industrial and mining units.

Will provide additional freight traffic of 12 million ton per annum.

Will save Rs 7.74 Cr kg of CO₂ every year, equivalent to planting about 31 lakh trees.

Will deliver logistics cost savings of Rs 172.97 crore annually.

Will generate employment of 49 lakh human-days.

Also Read: Union Cabinet approves four multitracking Railway projects covering four states including Odisha