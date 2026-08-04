Unidentified youth’s body found in Nagabali river

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Rayagada: Unidentified Young man body found on Nagabali River, Gururajguda.

The body of an unidentified young man suspected to be of 20-25 years was found from the Nagabali river of Gururajguda area under Seshakhal Police Station limits in Rayagada district.

While locals saw the body floating in the river a call was made to police.

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The Seshakhal Police team rushed to the spot and collected the body with the help of Fire Services.

The team of District Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) and Executive Magistrate, were also available at the recovery point and inquiry was performed.

The body was later taken for autopsy, to determine the cause of the death. Police are trying to determine the identify and investigate the incident.

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