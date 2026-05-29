Unidentified woman’s body found on Reba riverbankside in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the banks of the Reba River under Bodak Panchayat in Tihidi police station limits of Bhadrak district.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, locals spotted the woman’s body lying on the riverbank at Gumundia area and immediately informed the Tihidi Police. Subsequently, Tihidi Police rushed to the spot and began a preliminary investigation.

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As per sources, bloodstains were found on the road near the spot and the woman had visible injury marks on her head, raising strong suspicion of murder. The body was allegedly dumped at the location after the crime.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of death.