Unidentified woman’s body found floating in Kathajodi river

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Cuttack: Body of an unidentified woman was found floating in Cuttack’s Kathajodi river on Saturday morning.

Body of the woman was spotted in the morning hours near Nuapada’s Balisahi by the locals and immediately informed the fire personnel regarding the incident.

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On being informed, the fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the body floating in the water.

While the identity of the deceased remains unclear, it is suspected that the body has drifted in from another location. The deceased woman is estimated to be over 50 years of age.

Later, the Madhupatna police reached the location and sent the body to SCB Medical and hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read: Body Of Jajpur Man Found Three Days After Crocodile Attack