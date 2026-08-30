Unidentified object descended by parachute into a hospital premises in Odisha’s Sundaragada

Advertisement

Sundergarh: An unidentified object descended by parachute into a hospital premises in Kinjirikela of Odisha’s Sundaragada district on Saturday night. The appearance of the mysterious device , which seems to be carrying Chinese writing has sparked local concern and a police investigation.

It landed late at night inside the hospital complex in Kinjirikela, Sundaragada.

Local residents found the object attached to a parachute, noting markings and text written in Chinese.

Advertisement

Local authorities and Kinjirikela police arrived at the scene to secure and examine the device. The police is investigating the origin and content of the device.

Officials suspect it may be scientific equipment, meteorological tools, or weather-tracking research gear, though official confirmation is pending.

The police have appealed to the locals people to not touch the device and not to believe any unfound rumours till the investigation is completed.

Also Read: Maa Panchubarahi temple submerged as sea swallows the last symbol of Satabhaya