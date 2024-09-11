Unidentified man climbs atop Dadhinauti of Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man reportedly climbed atop the Dadhinauti of Puri Jagannath Temple on Wednesday evening.

Some devotees and the temple servitors noticed the man doing some devotional dance form atop the temple, videos of which are now going viral, and alerted the police.

Soon, a team of cops from the Singhadwar Police Station and firefighters reached the 12th century shrine with the aim to rescue and bring the man down. However, the man himself came down.

Soon, cops detained the unidentified man and took him to the Singhadwar Police Station for interrogation.

While speaking to the newsmen the man, when being taken to the police station, identified himself as a native of Chhatrapur and he climbed atop the Dadhinauti as the sacred flags allegedly fell down. To everyone’s surprise, he also revealed that he had climbed atop the Dadhinauti earlier during one of the cyclones.

In his reaction over the incident, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said, “The man is now in a state of nervous and unable to speak properly. We are giving him some time to feel relaxed and become normal. The man claims himself to be a resident of Chhatrapur in Ganjm district.” “The security lapse is being analyzing and an investigation will be done,” he added.

Meanwhile, people have started asking how a major security breach could take place despite tight security arrangement at the Jagannath Temple.

