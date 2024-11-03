Unidentified Hanging Body Found near pond in Banki

Banki: An unidentified body was found hanging from a tree near a pond in Barput village under Banki police limits of Cuttack district on Sunday morning.

The locals passing by the pond noticed a hanging body and informed the police. Police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police will shortly send the body for post mortem, sources said. Further probe into the matter will unfurl the reasons behind the mysterious death.