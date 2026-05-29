Unidentified body found on road side in Bhubaneswar’s Mancheswar

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Bhubaneswar: An unidentified body was recovered from the Rangamatia area under Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

According to reports, some locals noticed the man’s body lying by the roadside in the morning and rushed to alert the police immediately.

The identification of the deceased has not been confirmed yet. After receiving information, a team from Mancheswar police station quickly came to the site and started their investigation.

A preliminary inquiry was made at the site, and an investigation was also conducted all around the place to search for any clues.

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This incident has created panic among many residents gathered at the place.

Sources revealed that the body has been seized by the police and has been sent for a postmortem.

The exact cause of death is still unknown. Further investigation is underway.