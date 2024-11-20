UNICEF commemorates World Children’s Day with sand art on theme ‘Listen to the Future’

Puri: To commemorate World Children’s Day, UNICEF Odisha facilitated a sand art exhibit in Puri on Wednesday. The artwork on the 2024 theme ‘Listen to the Future,’ showcased the smiling faces of children, underscoring the importance of their voices in shaping the future.

Noted sand artist Manas Sahoo sculpted the 15-foot-wide, 5-foot-tall sand sculpture using 12 tons of sand in eight hours.

The World Children’s Day, celebrated annually on November 20, marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. It serves as a platform to address pressing issues affecting children and empowers them to advocate for their rights.

“Children today face unprecedented challenges, including climate change, disruptive technology and demographic shifts. This raises crucial questions about the kind of childhood we want to provide by 2050,” said William Hanlon Jr., Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Odisha. “Through this sand art, we aim to convey a positive message and reaffirm our commitment to rights and wellbeing of every child,” he added.

UNICEF’s World Children’s Day 2024 initiative encourages children to envision their future and engage in dialogue with adults. By listening to children’s perspectives, we can work together to create a better world for them.