Undertrial prisoner’s death in jail triggers tension in Malkangiri, watch

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Malkangiri: An undertrial prisoner’s death inside the Malkangiri district jail triggered a tension in the town as his family members with the support of hundreds of locals sat on a dharna in front of the prison with the body this evening.

According to reports, one Lakinath Behera of Kalaguda village of the Malkangiri block, who had been lodged in the jail as an undertrial prisoner for about three months, was shifted to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his health condition deteriorated all of a sudden. However, he was declared dead by the doctor.

Soon, the family members reached the hospital after getting information about Lakinath’s death. Unable to accept that Lakinath is no more and suspecting something fishy, they created a commotion at the hospital.

Later, with the support of hundreds of locals, they took Lakinath’s body on a stretcher from the hospital to the jail, for about three kilometres, and sat on a dharna demanding to know under what circumstances he died even though he was doing well in the morning when they had a conversation with him.

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However, police managed to pacify them after hours of discussion, following which they withdrew the agitation. Subsequently, Lakinath’s body was sent to Koraput Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the mysterious death of the undertrial prisoner.