Undertrial prisoner kills self inside Brahmapur Jail

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Berhampur: An undertrial prisoner, identified as Shantanu Patra alias Sunil Swain, allegedly died by suicide inside the Berhampur Circle Jail.

According to jail authorities, Patra had been lodged in the prison for around a year in connection with a murder case. He was arrested over allegations of brutally killing a woman in the Srima Nagar area of Brahmapur and subsequently attacking his 11-year-old daughter.

Jail Superintendent Dhirendranath Barik said Patra allegedly went to the prison toilet and took the extreme step using a gamcha (traditional towel).

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Following the incident, the authorities initiated necessary procedures. The deceased’s body will be sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the prisoner’s death.