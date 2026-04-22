Understanding India’s New Vehicle Classification: Impact on 8 Lakh Odisha Car Owners

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The Central Government rolled out a new vehicle classification system to upgrade India’s transport sector. Vehicles now fall into four groups: Active Compliant, Active Non-Compliant, Temporary Archive, and Permanent Archive. This change is about to shake things up in Odisha, with almost 8 lakh vehicles not making the cut for “Active Compliant.”

Here’s how the rules break down:

If you’ve got all your paperwork—registration, insurance, pollution certificate—your vehicle is Active Compliant, and you can drive as usual. If your documents haven’t been updated for over two years, your vehicle lands in the Active Non-Compliant category. The Temporary and Permanent Archive groups are for older vehicles with paperwork that expired long back. Vehicles put under Permanent Archive wouldnot be allowed to be driven.

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For Odisha, strict enforcement means nearly 800,000 vehicles, from private cars to commercial transport, could disappear from the streets. The objective is to Get rid of obsolete vehicles that pollute and create accident risks. This fits right with the state’s 2022 Scrapping Policy, which makes government vehicles older than 15 years go straight to disposal.

There’s a way out for owners, though. If your vehicle ends up in Permanent Archive, you can appeal to the State Transport Commissioner, but you’ll need a solid reason. Still, without approval and fresh fitness and pollution certificates, you’re headed for a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). While the government emphasizes the benefits of cleaner air and better fuel efficiency, the news has sparked concern among vehicle owners regarding the administrative hurdles and financial burden of replacing older vehicles.