Jharpada Jail Under Trial Prisoner hospitalized after being attacked by Gangster Haider’s son in

Bhubaneswar: An Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment after being attacked at Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar allegedly by gangster Haidar’s son Munna and his gang today.

Soumyakant Mohanty, the undertrial prisoner, had alleged written a letter to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) recently alleging various irregular activities including use of mobile phones and sale and use of marijuana by the jail inmates, said sources.

Based on his letter, a team of DLSA members visited conducted a raid in the Jharpada jail on Saturday and seized mobile phones and drug paraphernalia. The DLSA members, later, handed over all the seized items to the Laxmi Sagar police.

Fumed over Mohanty’s letter to the DLSA, Muna and his associates, who are lodged together, attacked him leaving him injured.

The jail authorities rushed Mohanty to the Capital Hospital for treatment as he sustained injuries on his head. He is said to have filed a case against his attackers.