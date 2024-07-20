Under Trial Prisoner escapes from Police custody in Odisha’s Khordha, Watch CCTV footage

Khordha: An Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) reportedly escaped from Police custody from the premises of Khurda Court on Saturday in Khordha district of Odisha.

The absconding UTP has been identified as Sukanta Nayak.

As per reports, the UTP being taken from Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar to be presented at the POCSO court in Khurda for a case matter. Reportedly, the UTP pushed away the escorting police officials and fled from the scene.

How he fled from the scene has been caged in the CCTV. In the footage it has been seen that the accused is escaping after jumping from house to house.

Commissionerate Police and Khordha Town Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped culprit.

Watch the video here: