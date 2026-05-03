Under-trial prisoner dies at Banapur jail

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Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, an under-trial prisoner died reportedly after falling in the bathroom at Banapur sub-jail in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sath Routray of Santinagar village under Banapur Police station limit of the district.

Routray, who was put in the jail post his arrest, was discharged from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after undergoing treatment five days ago.

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However, he fell inside the bathroom of the prison after falling sick when he went to attend the nature’s call this morning. Some inmates who found Routray falling inside the bathroom informed the concerned authorities of the prison.

Soon, Routray was rushed to the Banapur Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately doctors declared him brought dead. Following which, the prison authorities informed his family members about his death.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of Routray’s death inside the bathroom of the jail. Police is expected to hand over the body to his family members after completion of the postmortem.

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