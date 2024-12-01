Under open sky, art comes alive as Konark Festival 2024 begins, check day-wise event

By Subadh Nayak
International Sand Art Festival

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today inaugurated the famous Konark Festival 2024 this evening at the timeless backdrop of the Konark Sun Temple.

Majhi inaugurated the annual event in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak, Satyabadi MLA Om Prakash Mishra, Brahmagiri MLA Upasna LB Mohapatra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Tourism and Director Tourism Balwant Singh, Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi(OSNA) Secretary OSNA and other dignitaries.

On the first day of the cultural programme, Odissi was performed by Guru Sri Lingaraj Pradhan, Guru Sri Pankaj Kumar Pradhan and Group of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalay, Bhubaneswar and later Kathak by Malti Shyam & Group of New Delhi.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 14th International Sand Art Festival at Chandrabhaga Beach. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also graced the event.

Here’s the day-wise event to be held till December 5.

Konark Festival 2024

