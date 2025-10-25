Unable to bear mother’s grief man dies by jumping into river in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a saddening incident, a youth killed self as he was not able to bear his mother’s grief. He texted his mother and then took his life by jumping into a river.

The tragic incident happened in Mahalaxminagar of Balangir district. The deceased was Saurabh Sambit Tripathi.

The deceased’s mother was suffering from kidney disease and is fighting for her life in the nephrology department.

Saurabh could not bear the pain of his mother’s illness. Finally, he jumped into the Burla Power canal and took his life.

“Mother, I cannot see your grief, I will jump into the Burla canal and lose my life” was one such last message left on mother’s mobile.

According to information, he had gone missing since the October 22. The police and fire brigade continued the search operation together. Saurabh’s body was recovered from the Chipilima canal this morning.