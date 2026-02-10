Umerkote Bandh today: Raighar, Jharigaon and Chandahandi blocks affected, watch

Advertisement

Umerkote: Since the long-standing demands were not fulfilled, the The ‘Umerkot Sanjaya Manch’ has called for a 12 hour bandh from 6 am to 6 pm in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Tuesday. Accordingly, the protestors are organising complete ‘Bandh’ in Umerkote, Raigarh, Jharigaon and Chandahandi blocks of the district today.

The bandh has been called demanding sub-division status for Umerkote, land settlement, establishment of a Medical college, etc.

The effect of the bandh has been widely seen in two constituencies of Nabarangpur district. The protestors are picketing on the road and blocking normal traffic.

The protestors claim that since 1956, no land settlement has been done in the Umerkot area. As a result, even after 7 decades of independence, people are deprived of getting their land RoRs.

Watch the video here: