Udala Man reaches hospital with snake after being bitten

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Udala: Mochiram Tudu was bitten on the leg while on duty and reached Udala Hospital carrying the snake to help doctors identify it.

Mochiram Tudu, a security guard posted at Assistant Engineer’s irrigation department office in Ward No.10 of Udala NAC was bitten by a snake yesterday around 8 pm.

The injured reportedly had the viper and killed it; however it could not be traced and species identified.

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Mochiram wrapped the body of the snake in a polythene bag and carried his bike and sped away from the scene and got treatment in the Udala hospital.

Mochiram is currently taking treatment in the hospital and is reportedly under a stable condition.