Two youths critical in firing incident in Balasore

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Balasore: Two youths sustained critical injuries in a firing incident at Arada Bazar in Balasore on Monday late night.

The victims, identified as Manoj Kumar Das and Kartik Prasad alias Muna, a resident of Nuabazar area in Balasore.

As per reports, one of the victims sustained bullet injury on his back and the other was shot on his hand.

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On being informed about the incident, the Sahadevakhunta police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Fakir Mohan Medical College in Balasore.

As per preliminary investigation, the past enmity may have led to the firing.