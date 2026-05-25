Two-year-old baby boy dies after falling into a deep hole in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Anandapur: A two-year-old baby boy lost his life after he fell into a deep hole while playing in Jhanajahana village near Anandapur outskirt in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the boy was playing in the village when he fell into the deep hole. Later, after extensive search by the family members and the villagers, the child’s body was recovered from the hole and was sent to the nearby hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Khandei’s two-year-old child of teh same village.

Advertisement

The villagers alleged that the hole was dug up in the middle of the road by the water supply company after a water leakage. However, they did not repair the leakage and did not fill up the hole. As a result, this incident took place today.

The incident has sparked suppressed outrage in the area. The local residents have demanded compensation for the family of the deceased child and filling of the hole.

Also Read: Contractor attacks two men with mob in broad day light in Udala