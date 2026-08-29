Two UP women arrested for swapping fake gold for real ornaments in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Two women, allegedly part of a lady looter gang, are arrested for looting gold ornaments by swapping fake gold oranamets for real at a jewellery shop in Odisha’s capital city on Saturday.

The arrested women are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. Both of the arrested women repotedly belong to Baranasi.

The two women, Lady Looter Laxmi Tiwari and her associate, allegedly used to pose as high- -profile customers looking to purchase expensive ornaments to loot jewellery shops.

Police managed to nab them while they were trying to exchange fake gold oranaments with genuine ones at a shop after looting the Chandan Jewellery shop.

Advertisement

They allegedly bring the fake jewellery from Uttar Pradesh that is essentially an alloy—specifically, copper ornaments plated with gold. Then they enter jewellery shops while posing as customers and ask to see gold jewellery. While the shopkeeper is not paying attention they swap the real items with the fake one and manage to loot the jewellery in this manner.

Moreover. they specifically target shopkeepers who do not possess gold-testing machines. Exasperated by the activities of this gang, the Bhubaneswar Jewellery Association has approached the police.

Police launched an investigation and arrested the women looter gang in connection with the case.