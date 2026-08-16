Two trucks collide on NH-55 in Sambalpur, drivers seriously injured

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Redhakhol: Two drivers were critically injured after their trucks collide head-on late night over Dalkhaman bridge near Rengali town on National High Way-55 in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, the coal loaded truck was headed from Sambalpur towards Anugola when it crashed with an iron loaded trailer coming from the opposite direction.

The drivers of both the trucks sustained grievous injuries in the accident, commuters rushed to help them.

Following which, two of the drivers were admitted to Rengali Hospital but as their conditions soon deteriorrated, they were shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

On being informed, Police reached the site following the accident and have initiated an investigation.

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As both sides of the highways was choc-a-block with nearly 10 kilometers of traffic congestion on both ends.

Local residents alleged that since the highway has not been widened, such accidents are a regular feature.

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