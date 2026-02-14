Two trucks catch fire after collision on NH-60 in Jaleswar

Two people were critically injured after two trucks caught fire following a collision near the Basta bypass in Jaleswar.

By Sunita
two trucks catch fire

Jaleswar: Two people were critically injured after two trucks caught fire following a collision in Jaleswar on late Friday night. A coal laden truck and another trailer truck caught fire after both the vehicle collided near the Basta bypass on National Highway No. 60 under Basta police station. The Basta fire brigade reached the scene and brought the blaze under control.

The two citically injured people have been rushed to the nearby Basta Hospital for treatment.

The police is investigating the case.

