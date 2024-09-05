Two teachers from Odisha receive National Teachers’ Awards 2024 from President

New Delhi: Two teachers from Odisha received the National Teachers’ Awards from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, which is also observed as Teacher’s Day.

The two teachers of Odisha who received the prestigious award are Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar for their exemplary contributions to the teaching profession.

Sahu is a teacher of the Government High School Billesu in Rayagada and Kar is a teacher of Jaya Durga High School in Narla Road in Kalahandi district.

Sahu and Kar are among the 50 teachers who received the National Teachers’ Awards for this year. The National Teachers’ Award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.