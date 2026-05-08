Two students meet watery grave in pond in Odisha’s Balasore district

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Balasore: In a tragic incident two students drowned in a pond in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. The mishap took place in Mansingh area under Balasore Town Police limits. The students had come from Bhadrak district to attend a summer course at a private educational institute.

The deceased students have been identified as Pratyush Kumar Mallik and Smruti Ranjan Mahabhoi.

According to reports, they were attending a summer course at a private institution located in Mansingh Bazar, Balasore. On Thursday afternoon, the students reportedly went to a nearby pond for a bath. Unfortunately, when they were taking bath, their legs slipped and they drowned. Their friends somehow rescued them and rushed them in critical condition to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. However, the doctors declared both of them dead.

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Tension erupted late at night at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital following the deaths of the two students. Family members of the deceased demanded action against the private educational institution.

Police later arrived at the hospital and assured the families that appropriate action would be taken after a written complaint is filed at Balasore Town Police Station and once the post-mortem report is received.

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