Two students go missing from Udala KGBV hostel, no trace since 14 hours

Udala: Two students went missing from the hostel of KGBV in Udala of Mayurbhanj district past 14 hours and still there is no trace of the missing students.

The students are of Class 6 and went missing since last night from the hostel premises.

The incident came to light after they were found no where inside the hostel. The school authorities searched the entire area but could not trace the girls.

On receiving information about the hostel students missing, the Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) reached the school and started an investigation into the matter. He also said that all efforts are being made to locate the students and the evacuate them as soon as possible.

While the hostel warden did not make any statement regarding the incident, the headmistress declined to speak in front of the camera.

