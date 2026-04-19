Two students drown in Bhanjanagar reservoir

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Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two students died after drowning while bathing in Bhanjanagar reservoir of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased students have been identified as Kanhu Pradhan and Ashutos Bhuinya of Lalsingh village. Both of them were studying Plus Two at Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Junior College in Bhanjanagar.

In order to get some respite from the scorching heatwave, six friends including Kanha and Ashutos had reportedly gone to the reservoir this afternoon for bathing. However, four of them were swept into deep water.

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On being alerted, a group of local residents immediately entered the water body and managed to rescue two of them while Kanha and Ashutos remained untraceable.

Later, firefighters from Bhanjanagar arrived at the scene recovered the bodies of the two students after some time of search operation. The bodies were later taken to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital.

A pall of gloom descended on Lalsingh village following the tragic and untimely death of Kanha and Ashutos.