Two siblings die after drowning in pond in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two brothers died reportedly after getting drowned in a pond in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Khushal Ansari and Amanan Ansari, the sons of Nuruddin Ansari. The unfortunate incident occurred at Raisuan village under Keonjhar Sadar police station limits.

The siblings duo drowned while they were taking bath in the water body. It is said that they drowned after accidentally slipping into deep water.

Some villagers who noticed Khushal Ansari and Amanan Ansari drowning rescued him and rushed them to Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Unfortunately, both of them were declared dead by the doctor.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic and untimely deaths of the two minor boys. The locals also demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased children.

Earlier on Monday, two cousins sisters who were identified as Manasi Harijan (8) and Melka Harijan (8) drowned in a village pond at Sana Damapala under Khutbai Gram Panchayat of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district.

Both Manasi and Melka drowned after slipping into deeper water of the pond.