Two senior Maoist cadres with collective bounties worth Rs 1.5 crores, surrender

Advertisement

Malkangiri: Two hardcore Maoists have surrendered. The two senior Maoist cadres, who had a collective bounties of worth Rs. 1.5 crore surrendered with Telangana Police in Odisha’s Malkangiri border on Wednesday.

The two surrendered hard-core Maoists have been identified as organization’s Central Committee member Puluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna and State Committee member B. Prakash alias Parvata.

Advertisement

The two senior Maoist cadres had a collective bounty of Rs 1.5 crore in their names. They were most wanted in 4 states. Central Committee member Puluri Prasad Rao was in Telangana and was involved in the Maoist organization for 45 years. Prasad was a CC member for 17 years.

The surrender of these two leaders has shaken the organization. Police expect many more Maoists to join the mainstream in the coming days.