Two retired government officers convicted in Vigilance cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as two retired government officers were convicted by two separate courts in Vigilance cases in Odisha. They have been identified as Madan Mohan Parichha and Bhagirathi Bhuyan.

Madan Mohan Parichha, Ex-Divisional Manager (Retired), Kendu Leaf, Odisha Forest Development Corporation, Bolangir, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988 for possession of disproportionate assets (DA), was convicted by the Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Madan Mohan Parichha, Ex-DM (Retired), OFDC, Balangir following his conviction.

D.B. Patel, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cell Division had investigated the case and Biren Kumar Panda, Special P.P, Spl. Court, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Today i.e. 30.08.2024, Bhagirathi Bhuyan, Ex-Secretary (Retired), Deogaon Service Cooperative Societies(SCS), Dist-Keonjhar, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act 1988/468/471/477-A IPC, for showing undue official favour to the loanees and putting the Govt. into loss of Rs.13,23,081/- under Debt Waiver & Debt Relief Scheme, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine.

Bhuyan was also charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act 1988/468/471/477-A IPC, for submitting Debt Waiver & Debt Relief claims by showing ineligible farmers by way of alteration/addition as well as manipulation of loan ledger of SCS, Deogaon for which Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Ltd., sustained wrongful financial loss of Rs.3,36,444/-, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bhagirathi Bhuyan Ex-Secretary, SCS, Deogaon (Retired) following his conviction in two Vigilance corruption cases.

Narendra Kumar Behera, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and Debadutta Biswal, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Keonjhar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.