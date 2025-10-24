Two relatives rape minor girl allegedly after tying her elder sister’s hands and legs in Puri

Puri: In a shameful and shocking incident, two distant relatives allegedly raped a minor girl reportedly after tying her elder sister’s hands and legs in Puri district.

As per the written complaint filed at the Chandanapur police station, the minor girl and her elder sister were in the house when their parents had reportedly gone to take part in the Kali Puja idol immersion procession on October 22 night.

Taking the advantage of their loneliness, the accused person, identified as a brother and uncle from the same village, reportedly barged into the house and raped the girl in turns after tying her elder sister’s hands and legs.

The matter came to the light only after the girl filed a written complaint at the Chandanapur police station and sought action against the accused. Based on this, police initiated an investigation and detained both the accused.

Meanwhile, police have handed over the girl to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to conduct her medical examinations and further legal formalities.