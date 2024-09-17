Two Plus Two students dies after drowning during Lord Biswakarma’s idol immersion in Odisha

Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, two Plus Two students died after drowning while immersing Lord Biswakarma’s idol at Kathapala check dam under Betnoti police station limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased students have been identified as Thakur Soren of Bhandan village and Bhagya Prakash Patra of Badagaon village.

A group of students had reportedly gone to immerse the idol of Lord Biswakarma. However, Bhagya started to drown after accidentally slipping into the water.

On seeing Bhagya drowning, Thakur jumped into the check dam with an aim to rescue him. But unfortunately, both of them drowned after being swept away by the strong currents of the water.

On being informed, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of Thakur and Bhagya after three hours of operation.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the heart-wrenching incident.