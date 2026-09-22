Two pilgrim buses collide in Bhadrak, 24 injured

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Bhadrak: At least 24 people were injured after two pilgrim bus collided near the Dhamra railway overbridge on National Highway 16 in Bhadrak early Monday. Out of the 24 injured people, ten of them are reportedly in critical condition.

According to reports, the accident took place late Monday night at 2.25 pm. Sources revealed that a pilgrim bus travelling from West Bengal to Odisha’s Puri rammed into another pilgrim bus near the Dhamra railway overbridge.

The impact left more than 24 passengers of one bus injured, with 10 of them reportedly in critical condition. Meanwhile, the passengers of the other bus are reportedly safe.

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The accident immediately caused a stir in the area. On being informed, the police and Fire Services personnel reached the spot immediately and rescued the passengers from the buses.

All the injured passengers have been sent to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Further reports awaited.