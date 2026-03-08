Two passenger buses collided near Balasore’s Khantapada, 30 injured

Advertisement

Balasore: More than 7 people were critical and 30 others were injured after a passenger bus hit another in Khantapada of Balasore district on Sunday. According to sources, more than 100 passengers were inside the two bus when the mishap occured.

Sources revealed that the Pani coach bus collided with the Asirbad bus from behind near Khantapada. All the injured people have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, the Khantapada police reached the spot, rescued the trapped passengers and cleared the traffic jam caused by the accident.