Two Olive Ridley turtles killed after being hit by trawler, 9 arrested

Puri: Two Olive Ridley turtles were killed after being hit by a trawler in the Puri Sea. The forest department has arrested 9 fishermen in the incident. The two Olive Ridley turtles were killed in a trawler collision while the fishermen were fishing in the sea near Mangala mouth under Brahmagiri Forest Range.

Yesterday, the Brahmagiri forest department, after receiving information, seized 2 trawlers illegally fishing in the prohibited area while patrolling. One of them had 2 dead Olive Ridley turtles in it and the other had fish.

The trawler with the fish was handed over to the fisheries department and the trawler with the turtles was handed over to the Rajnagar forest department. 9 fishermen were arrested in the incident and brought to the Brahmagiri forest department. The trawler is from Balasore district, while the fishermen are from Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara districts.