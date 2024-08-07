Two Odisha government officials suspended for irregularities in land sale

Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today took disciplinary action against two officials and suspended them for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the sale and registration of lands.

As per the official notification, the Revenue & Disaster Management Department suspended Aryadeepta Aranyak Samantray, the Sub-Registrar of Jagatpur for his alleged irregularities in the sale of land.

He has been directed to remain in the Cuttack District Collector’s office until the suspension is lifted. Besides, he cannot take any leave without permission.

Likewise, the department also took disciplinary action against Naba Kishore Patra, the Additional Tehsildar of Pipili, who is also in charge of Sub-Registrar, for his alleged irregularities in land registration.

Patra has been directed to remain in the Puri Collector’s office until the suspension is lifted and asked not to take leave without permission.

