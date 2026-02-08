Two Odias killed, five others critical in fatal road accident in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha CM announces ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: At least two Odias from Ganjam district were killed in a fatal road accident near Palavalasa in Nandigam Mandal of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased Odias have been identified as Vasipilli Mohini and Vasipilli Dalaya of Patisonapur village in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the family members were reportedly taking Vasipilli Dalaya to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Visakhapatnam for treatment. However, the car they were traveling in rammed into a stationary van following which Vasipilli Mohini and Vasipilli Dalaya died on the spot.

Five others of the family also sustained critical injuries following the tragic road accident in which the car was also completely damaged. The injured persons were rescued and admitted at government hospital at Tekkali for treatment. The tragic incident sent shock waves across the village.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s office on its social media platform X, expressed deep grief over the tragic incident. Apart from conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, the CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased persons.