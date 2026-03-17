Two Odia migrant workers die in Kerala, family seek help

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Berhampur: Two Odia migrant workers from Odisha’s Ganjam district died in Kerala’s Malappuram area reportedly while attempting to rescue a goat from a well.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Badatya and Narsingh Pradhan of Khariaguda village in Ganjam district.

A goat had accidentally fallen into a well at a house near the workplace of Santosh Badatya and Narsingh Pradhan, who had been working in a private company for the past three years.

After getting to known about the goat, both Santosh Badatya and Narsingh Pradhan reached the well las evening and tried to rescue the animal with the help of others.

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As their efforts to rescue the got, both of them entered the well but died on the spot reportedly after coming in contact with an electric pump installed inside the water.

Later, a team of local fire personnel reached the spot after getting information and retrieved their bodies and sent to the hospital for postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended over Khariaguda village after the death news of the two migrant labourers was shared with their family members.

Meanwhile, the villagers sought the help of the district administration and Odisha government to get the bodies of Santosh Badatya and Narsingh Pradhan to their village to conduct their last rites. They also demanded adequate compensation for the next kin of the two deceased persons.