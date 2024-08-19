Two more minor children die of drowning in pond in Nuapada

Nuapada: Two more minor children died after drowning in a pond at Sareipali village under Jonka police station limits of Odisha’s Nuapada district today.

The deceased children have been identified as Janau Bariha’s son Hemraj (4) and Vedaram Bariha’s son Shankar (4).

Hemraj and Shankar had reportedly gone to the village pond for bating at around 11 AM. However, both of them drowned after slipping into the deep water of the pond.

Some local youths rushed to the pond after hearing the cry of a woman, who raised the alarm after noticing the kids drowning, and rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital. But, unfortunately the doctor declared Hemraj and Shankar brought dead.

Later, a team of cops from the Jonka police station reached the hospital and handed over the bodies to the family members after conducting the autopsy. They also started a probe after filing a case of unnatural death.

Yesterday too a pall of gloom descended on the Sindurapura village under Patapur police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district today following the death of two minor girls in the village pond.

One Salini Nayak, the daughter of Santosh Nayak, and Tulasi Dakua, the daughter of Balaram Dakua, had gone to the village pond along with another girl. However, Salini and Tulasi got drowned when they entered the pond to have bath and died.