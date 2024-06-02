Two more die in Puri cracker explosion, death toll rises to 13

Puri: Two more people, who were injured in the Puri cracker explosion occurred on May 29, died today taking the death toll of the unfortunate incident to 13.

Notably, two people had succumbed to their injuries earlier in the day.

As per the information of Health & FW Department another two persons died due to unfortunate fire tragedy in Puri, said the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of the State government adding that in this connection, total death toll raised to 13 (Thirteen).

It further said that the Collector, Puri has taken steps for payment of Rs.4.00 lakh each towards ex-gratia assistance to the next of kins of deceased persons.

It is to be noted here that several persons had sustained burn injuries after crackers exploded during the Chapa Khela as part of Chandan Yatra in Puri on May 29, 2024.

Presently, 17 patients are under medical treatment in different Hospitals and the situation is being closely monitored by the Government.