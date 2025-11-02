Two minors drown while taking bath in Kathajodi river in Cuttack, Search operation underway

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two minors drowned in the Kathjodi river in Cuttack while taking a bath and a search operation is underway.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, when the minors, resident of Bhagatpur, Bagala Lane in Cuttack had come to take a bath.

As per reports, both the minors had come to the ghat, played ball and then decided to take a bath in the river, when the tragic incident took place.

On being informed, the two-member fire personnel team and scuba driver reached the spot and have started rescue operation.

More details awaited.