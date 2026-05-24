Two minors drown in village pond in Berhampur of Ganjam

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Berhampur: Two minor boys died after drowning in a pond at Ankuli Nuasahi under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Berhampur of Gajam district on Sunday.

One of the deceased has been identified as Biswajit Panda while the identity of the second minor is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the boys had recently passed their Class 10 examinations and enrolled in swimming classes a few days ago. On Sunday, they had to the pond to learn swimming, but allegedly ventured into deeper waters and drowned.

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Residents nearby noticed the minors struggling and immediately tried to rescue them and informed the fire service personnel. Fire Services personnel reached the spot and rescued the two minors. The minors were retrieved from the pond and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

However, the doctor declared both minors dead upon arrival at the hospital.

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