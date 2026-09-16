Two minors drown in Ghodahada river in Ganjam, dies

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Hinjilikatu: In a tragic incident, two minor boys lost their lives after they drowned in the Ghodahada river in the Hinjilikatu area in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Adarsha Sahu and Pritam Sameli of the same age. Both the deceased were residents of the Gajapati marg area in Hinjilikatu municipal area.

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According to reports, both the minors rescued by the Hinjilikatu fire service personnel, who reached the spot promptly after receiving information about the drowning incident.

However, by the time when reached the hospital, the doctor declared them dead.

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