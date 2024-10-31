Two minors among three critical in firecracker blast in Puri

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, as many as two minor boys sustained critical burn injuries following a firecracker blast at Batagaon in Puri city this evening.

In order to celebrate Diwali with his family, one Sanjay Jena had reportedly gone to purchase firecrackers which were being sold by Bula Rout. However, one of the firecrackers which Jena was holding on his hand accidentally fell on another firecracker which led to an explosion.

Both Sanjay and Bula along with Bula’s sister-in-law Lipa Routh, who was standing near them, sustained grievous burn injuries due to the explosion. Soon, they were rescued and rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, the local police reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter, said sources.

Later, all the three injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated further, added the sources.