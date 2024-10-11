Two minor students go missing after drowning in Mahanadi River in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Two minor students went missing after being swept away in the Mahanadi River near Dhobapada Ghat under Khetrajpur police station limits of Sambalpur district this afternoon.

One Esk Kanit and his friend Himanshu Singh of Tiwari Gali went the river to take bath. However, they were swept away by the strong currents of the river.

Some people who were present at the spot soon informed the Fire brigade personnel, who rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Later two teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) joined in the search operation.

However, the operation was stopped as it was affected by darkness, said sources adding that the firefighters will begin the operation tomorrow morning.

